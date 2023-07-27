Comparing Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) & Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) and Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Vertex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.53 -$82.50 million ($0.85) -9.65 Vertex Energy $2.79 billion 0.17 -$4.82 million N/A N/A

Vertex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrellgas Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex Energy has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ferrellgas Partners and Vertex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

Vertex Energy has a consensus price target of $11.15, suggesting a potential upside of 120.14%. Given Vertex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex Energy is more favorable than Ferrellgas Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Vertex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81% Vertex Energy 1.57% 36.41% 7.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Vertex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Vertex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vertex Energy beats Ferrellgas Partners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrellgas Partners



Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2022, the company operates through a network of 49 service centers and 795 service units for propane distribution locations. In addition, it is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is based in Liberty, Missouri.

About Vertex Energy



Vertex Energy, Inc., an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services. Vertex Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

