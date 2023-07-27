Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $22.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BZ opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 297.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,108,000 after buying an additional 973,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,242,000 after buying an additional 1,702,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 5,696,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after purchasing an additional 933,452 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,570 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

