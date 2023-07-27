Comparing Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Serco Group and Performant Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serco Group N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial -8.35% -10.89% -7.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Serco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Performant Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Performant Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performant Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Serco Group and Performant Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Serco Group currently has a consensus target price of $222.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12,302.23%. Performant Financial has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.69%. Given Serco Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Serco Group is more favorable than Performant Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Serco Group and Performant Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Serco Group N/A N/A N/A $0.01 189.00 Performant Financial $109.18 million 1.96 -$6.54 million ($0.12) -23.58

Serco Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Financial. Performant Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Serco Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Serco Group beats Performant Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors. It also provides rail, ferry, and cycle operations; road traffic management; and air traffic control services to the transportation sector, as well as integrated facilities management, clinical and non-clinical support, and patient administration and contact services for the health sector. In addition, the company offers citizen services, including contact centers and case management; middle, back office, and IT; and employment and skills services. The company serves the United Kingdom and Canadian governments, devolved authorities, and other public sector customers; and federal and civilian agencies, and various state and municipal governments. Serco Group plc was founded in 1929 and is based in Hook, the United Kingdom.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services. It also offers Performant Insight that provides various services, such as post- and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims, detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, coordination of benefits, and pharmacy fraud detection services. It provides services to government and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

