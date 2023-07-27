Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins set a C$28.00 price objective on Manulife Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 124.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$20.81 and a 52-week high of C$27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.63.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 52.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.2089552 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

