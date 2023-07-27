Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.53.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgio Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EGIO opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Edgio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $173.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Edgio had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgio will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edgio



Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

