Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $170.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average is $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

