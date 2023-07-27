Critical Comparison: Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) and Hypercharge Networks (OTCMKTS:HCNWF)

Hypercharge Networks (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hypercharge Networks and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypercharge Networks N/A N/A N/A Worksport -13,240.00% -51.90% -38.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypercharge Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hypercharge Networks and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Worksport has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.63%. Given Worksport’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than Hypercharge Networks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hypercharge Networks and Worksport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypercharge Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Worksport $120,000.00 540.54 -$12.53 million ($0.78) -4.85

Hypercharge Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worksport.

Summary

Worksport beats Hypercharge Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypercharge Networks

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators. The company was formerly known as Cliffwood Capital Corp. and changed its name to Hypercharge Networks Corp. in September 2018. Hypercharge Networks Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers. It also offers Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. The company also sells its products through online retail channels. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

