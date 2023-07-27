Desjardins Trims Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Target Price to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PPRQF opened at $10.55 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.
