DA Davidson Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $42.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.