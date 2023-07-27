Scotiabank Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$69.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.54.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.5 %
TSE:BNS opened at C$65.71 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.05 and a 52 week high of C$81.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.76. The stock has a market cap of C$78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
