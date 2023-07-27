Contrasting ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) & bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for bpost NV/SA and ZTO Express (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost NV/SA 1 3 0 0 1.75 ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $36.96, indicating a potential upside of 35.98%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than bpost NV/SA.

bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bpost NV/SA and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion 0.22 $245.01 million $1.13 4.50 ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 3.24 $987.22 million $1.34 20.28

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than bpost NV/SA. bpost NV/SA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares bpost NV/SA and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost NV/SA 4.96% 21.48% 5.32% ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.76% 14.25% 9.88%

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats bpost NV/SA on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost NV/SA

(Get Free Report)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.