HashiCorp (HCP) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Free Report) is one of 130 public companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare HashiCorp to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HashiCorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $512.98 million N/A -21.97 HashiCorp Competitors $164.28 million -$16.73 million -289.78

HashiCorp has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. HashiCorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HashiCorp Competitors 170 702 1160 5 2.49

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HashiCorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 75.49%. Given HashiCorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HashiCorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HashiCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. HashiCorp pays out -112.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 5,752.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HashiCorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares HashiCorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp N/A N/A N/A HashiCorp Competitors -47.46% -79.17% -11.18%

Summary

HashiCorp beats its competitors on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.