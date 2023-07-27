Contrasting Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) and Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Inchcape shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Inchcape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 56.73% -10.60% -0.67% Inchcape N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Inchcape 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and Inchcape, as reported by MarketBeat.

Inchcape has a consensus price target of C$1,085.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,799.05%. Given Inchcape’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inchcape is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Inchcape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $93.28 million 2.34 $24.72 million N/A N/A Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kingsway Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Inchcape.

About Kingsway Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and commercial refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Kingsway Search Xcelerator offers outsourced finance and human resources consulting services, including operational accounting, such as bookkeeping, accounting, financial reporting, and analysis and strategic finance services; technical accounting comprising initial public offerings, SEC reporting, and international consolidation services; human resources, workforce management, and compliance support services; and advisory services. This segment also provides financial executive services for project and interim-staffing engagements; search services for full-time placements; and healthcare staffing services to acute healthcare facilities. The company offers its products and services through credit unions, dealers, homebuilders, and consumers. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Inchcape

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.