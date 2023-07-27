Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Head-To-Head Survey

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) and Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Landsea Homes and Megaworld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 3 1 0 2.25 Megaworld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Megaworld.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.45 billion 0.26 $73.55 million $1.53 6.25 Megaworld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Landsea Homes and Megaworld’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Landsea Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Megaworld.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and Megaworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 4.64% 14.24% 6.89% Megaworld N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats Megaworld on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation. An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them. Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet. Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces. The company is also involved in the leasing of office and commercial spaces; and property-related activities, such as project design, construction, and property management, as well as provision of business process outsourcing, educational facilities, restaurant operation, marketing, and e-commerce activities. In addition, it owns and manages hotels. The company was formerly known as Megaworld Properties & Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Megaworld Corporation in August 1999. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Taguig City, the Philippines. Megaworld Corporation is a subsidiary of Alliance Global Group, Inc.

