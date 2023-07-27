Comparing Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) and Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 52.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and Altarea SCA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -4.67% -15.55% -0.50% Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $129.75 million N/A -$4.76 million ($0.45) -13.98 Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Altarea SCA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clipper Realty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clipper Realty and Altarea SCA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00 Altarea SCA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clipper Realty currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.88%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Altarea SCA.

Summary

Clipper Realty beats Altarea SCA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

About Altarea SCA

Altarea is the French leader in low-carbon urban transformation, with the most comprehensive real estate offering to serve the city and its users. In each of its activities, the Group has all the expertise and recognised brands needed to design, develop, market and manage tailor-made real estate products. Altarea is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris.

