William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLMN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

