Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $265.60 and last traded at $267.00. 540,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,029,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.00.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.35.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

