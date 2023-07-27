Contrasting SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) & Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SOHO China and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seritage Growth Properties has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.35%. Given Seritage Growth Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seritage Growth Properties is more favorable than SOHO China.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

SOHO China has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SOHO China and Seritage Growth Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $107.06 million 4.84 -$73.94 million ($2.15) -4.30

SOHO China has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties -108.98% -7.37% -2.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats SOHO China on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOHO China



SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in the People's Republic of China. The company also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Seritage Growth Properties



Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 72 properties comprised of approximately 10.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 5.3 million square feet or approximately 428 acres to be disposed of. The portfolio consists of approximately 7.6 million square feet of GLA held by 55 wholly owned properties (such properties, the Consolidated Properties) and 2.6 million square feet of GLA held by 17 unconsolidated entities (such properties, the Unconsolidated Properties).

