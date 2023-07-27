Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 520 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

Insider Activity

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

