Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.00.

Shares of BIO stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $422.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.49 and a 200-day moving average of $432.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

