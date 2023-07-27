SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 316.43 Average PT from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 316.43 ($4.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.17) to GBX 340 ($4.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.72) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.49) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Trading Up 0.8 %

SSPG opened at GBX 253.60 ($3.25) on Monday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25,160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 256.73.

Insider Activity at SSP Group

SSP Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Tim Lodge purchased 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($16,383.64). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,656. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.