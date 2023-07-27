Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Bank of America

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIR. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.4 %

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,834,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,218,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,834,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,218,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $89,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,589.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,026 shares of company stock worth $16,207,518 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

