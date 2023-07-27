Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at B. Riley

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Triumph Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $382,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 411,345 shares in the company, valued at $20,098,316.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,468 shares of company stock valued at $793,028. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

