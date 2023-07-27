Analyzing Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG)

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Toll Brothers and United Homes Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toll Brothers 1 3 7 1 2.67 United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toll Brothers currently has a consensus target price of $75.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.33%. Given Toll Brothers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Toll Brothers has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.9% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toll Brothers and United Homes Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toll Brothers $10.28 billion 0.85 $1.29 billion $12.53 6.39 United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Profitability

This table compares Toll Brothers and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toll Brothers 13.59% 21.75% 10.97% United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23%

Summary

Toll Brothers beats United Homes Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It has a strategic partnership with Equity Residential to develop new rental apartment communities in the United States markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

