Saia (SAIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $418.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.37. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $419.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.65.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 40.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

