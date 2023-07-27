Head to Head Contrast: Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) & Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) and Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Industria de Diseño Textil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco International Development has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 1 4 2 0 2.14 Melco International Development 0 0 1 0 3.00

Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Given Industria de Diseño Textil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Industria de Diseño Textil is more favorable than Melco International Development.

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Melco International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil N/A N/A N/A Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Melco International Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $32.79 billion 3.60 $3.81 billion $0.67 28.30 Melco International Development $2.01 billion 0.75 -$490.21 million N/A N/A

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Melco International Development.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Melco International Development on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It also involved in the development and operation of integrated casino and entertainment resort, and related activities; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

