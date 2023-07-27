Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Head-To-Head Review

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peakstone Realty Trust -107.85% -21.46% -10.69% Rayonier 9.94% 3.44% 1.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and Rayonier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peakstone Realty Trust $416.48 million 2.05 -$401.85 million N/A N/A Rayonier $866.11 million 5.64 $107.08 million $0.58 56.81

Analyst Recommendations

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Peakstone Realty Trust.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peakstone Realty Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50 Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

Peakstone Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Rayonier has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than Rayonier.

Dividends

Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Rayonier pays out 196.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rayonier beats Peakstone Realty Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 24, 2023, Peakstone's portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.91 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (474,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.