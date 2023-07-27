AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (AULRF) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,192 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A 7.86 AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Competitors $214.78 million $1.29 million -32.50

Analyst Recommendations

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Competitors 1032 4455 5818 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 77.43%. Given AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Competitors 370.21% 7.28% 4.82%

Summary

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA competitors beat AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies. The firm acquires, restructures and eventually sells companies in special situations including corporate spin-offs, corporate carve-outs, platform build-up succession issues, and privately held companies with issues. It seeks to invest in company spin-offs and medium-sized companies with unresolved succession, significant operational problems, and balance sheet problems due to high debt levels. The firm considers investments in private and public companies, which are primarily operating in industrial enterprises, Industrials & chemicals, information technology, business services, lifestyle, consumer goods, food and beverage, and telecoms, media, and technology (TMT). It seeks to invest in companies headquartered in Europe with the focus on European Developed Markets & Nordic region. The firm typically invests up to 250 million ($278.97 million) and between 5 ($5.6 million) and 80 million ($89.27 million) per deal in companies with sales between 30 million ($33.5 million) and 750 million ($838.54 million) and EBITDA margin from negative to more than 15 percent. In the UK, the firm invests up to £70 million ($93.5 million) in businesses with revenues between £30 million ($34.99 million) and £1000 million ($1331.14 million). It seeks to acquire majority stake, preferably 100 percent stake in underperforming businesses with development potential. The firm prefers to invest in equity. It seeks to exit its investments through sale to private, institutional or industrial investors or through an IPO. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA was founded on March 20, 2006, and is based in Grünwald, Germany with additional offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands; London, United Kingdom; Madrid, Spain; Milan, Italy; Munich; Germany; Stockholm, Sweden and Dusseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.