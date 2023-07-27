Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHP.UN. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.34.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.62. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.18 and a 52-week high of C$15.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.28.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.