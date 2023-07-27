Analysts Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Target Price at $142.38

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.38.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $148.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.50. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,070,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,070,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,374 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,280. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,871 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Duolingo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

