Brokerages Set American States Water (NYSE:AWR) PT at $90.50

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

AWR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

American States Water Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $88.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. American States Water has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.