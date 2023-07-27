IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $140.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.83.
IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $129.46 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.
IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,247,862. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
