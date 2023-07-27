Analysts Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) PT at $4.02

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.02.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Traeger Stock Up 4.1 %

COOK stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $535.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Traeger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

