Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Riskified Price Performance
NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.19. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $9,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at $2,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Riskified
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.