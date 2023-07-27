POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $8.85 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $935.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

