Analysts Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Target Price at $37.60

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTO. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

NYSE VSTO opened at $29.14 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -107.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $362,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,480.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11,318.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

