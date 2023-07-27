WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $6.92 Average PT from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of analysts have commented on WW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WW International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded WW International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get WW International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WW International

In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

WW International Trading Up 16.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. Equities research analysts predict that WW International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

(Get Free Report

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.