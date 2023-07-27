Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $820.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $820.14.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $834.75 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $860.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $793.60 and a 200-day moving average of $722.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile



Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

