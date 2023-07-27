Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSSY opened at $15.99 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

