Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance
Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $181.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.96. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $148.35 and a one year high of $188.82.
Flughafen Zürich Company Profile
