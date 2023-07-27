Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $181.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.96. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $148.35 and a one year high of $188.82.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

