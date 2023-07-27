Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives $9.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WBX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th.
Wallbox Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of WBX opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $10.42.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
