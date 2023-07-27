Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives $469.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $469.50.

RDWWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.13) to GBX 440 ($5.64) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of RDWWF opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. Redrow has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

