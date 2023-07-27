Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAIN. SVB Leerink cut Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Rain Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Rain Oncology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. Rain Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 588,768 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $606,431.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,240,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 588,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $606,431.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,240,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,061.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. HealthCor Management L.P. bought a new position in Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Oncology



Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

See Also

