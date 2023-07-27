Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target at $130.20

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

Several research firms have commented on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.64) to GBX 130 ($1.67) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.67) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.60) to GBX 131 ($1.68) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TWODF opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.61.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

