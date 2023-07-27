Brokerages Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT at $28.38

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, 500.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 2.8 %

FYBR opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.97. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

