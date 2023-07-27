Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $57.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

