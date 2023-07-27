Analysts Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Price Target at GBX 1,167.86

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,167.86 ($14.97).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.23) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.82) to GBX 1,500 ($19.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,388 ($17.80) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,331.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,034.78, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.18. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 805.50 ($10.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,489 ($19.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

