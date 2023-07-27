ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $81.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ASGN from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN during the first quarter valued at $19,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASGN by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.13.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

