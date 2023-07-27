Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 423,610 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.32. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

