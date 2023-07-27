National Bank Financial Lowers Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target to C$3.00

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Thinkific Labs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNCF opened at $1.44 on Monday. Thinkific Labs has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products.

